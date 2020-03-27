933 S Jamaica St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This house boasts 1898 square feet. The is a 3 bedroom and 1 bath ranch. The property has a spacious kitchen and living room. Full unfinished basement great for storage. The house has hardwood floors throughout the house, kitchen with exit to large fenced yard, there is well for watering, a very nice utility shed is located outside, dry landscaping on the front lawn...save the money, save the planet...Desirable cherry creek schools location as well it is close to shopping areas & bus routes. A variety of food options are available such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee's, Good Times, Red Robin among many others.