All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 933 S Jamaica St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
933 S Jamaica St
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:43 AM

933 S Jamaica St

933 South Jamaica Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Expo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

933 South Jamaica Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house boasts 1898 square feet. The is a 3 bedroom and 1 bath ranch. The property has a spacious kitchen and living room. Full unfinished basement great for storage. The house has hardwood floors throughout the house, kitchen with exit to large fenced yard, there is well for watering, a very nice utility shed is located outside, dry landscaping on the front lawn...save the money, save the planet...Desirable cherry creek schools location as well it is close to shopping areas & bus routes. A variety of food options are available such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee's, Good Times, Red Robin among many others.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 S Jamaica St have any available units?
933 S Jamaica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 S Jamaica St have?
Some of 933 S Jamaica St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 S Jamaica St currently offering any rent specials?
933 S Jamaica St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 S Jamaica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 S Jamaica St is pet friendly.
Does 933 S Jamaica St offer parking?
Yes, 933 S Jamaica St does offer parking.
Does 933 S Jamaica St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 S Jamaica St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 S Jamaica St have a pool?
No, 933 S Jamaica St does not have a pool.
Does 933 S Jamaica St have accessible units?
No, 933 S Jamaica St does not have accessible units.
Does 933 S Jamaica St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 S Jamaica St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College