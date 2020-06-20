932 S Dearborn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Available 09/01/20 1 Bed 1 Loft 1 Bath Fully Furnished Condo - Aurora - Property Id: 290643



Amazing 1 bedroom, with loft area serving as 1/2 bedroom and 1 bathroom fully furnished condo in Aurora. Close to Anschutz Medical Campus, Children's Hospital, VA Hospital and UCHealth. Only 25 minute drive to Downtown Denver. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, and washer dryer. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please contact Long Nguyen at 720-934-6266 to learn more.

No Pets Allowed



