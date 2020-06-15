Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated fireplace

920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 Available 06/19/20 Nicely Updated Ground Level One Bedroom Condo - 920 S Dawson Way #1 Aurora, CO 80012



Updated one bedroom one bathroom ground floor condo. Granite counters and clean white cabinets in the kitchen. Laminate floors throughout with fireplace. Washer/Dryer included!



Centrally located by parks, schools, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-225 and DIA. Hurry this one will not last!



-Flat fee of $50/mo. for water, sewer and trash

-No Pets Please



Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$35 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Natalia.Moriel@RealAtlas.com

720.451.2960



