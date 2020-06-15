All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

920 S Dawson Way Unit 1

920 South Dawson Way · (720) 451-2960 ext. 7204512960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

920 South Dawson Way, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 · Avail. Jun 19

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 Available 06/19/20 Nicely Updated Ground Level One Bedroom Condo - 920 S Dawson Way #1 Aurora, CO 80012

Updated one bedroom one bathroom ground floor condo. Granite counters and clean white cabinets in the kitchen. Laminate floors throughout with fireplace. Washer/Dryer included!

Centrally located by parks, schools, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-225 and DIA. Hurry this one will not last!

-Flat fee of $50/mo. for water, sewer and trash
-No Pets Please

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Natalia.Moriel@RealAtlas.com
720.451.2960

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4807781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 have any available units?
920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 have?
Some of 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 S Dawson Way Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
