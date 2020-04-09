913 South Zeno Way #101

Amenities
This 2 bedroom 2 bath, main floor. This Unit is 1000 sq. ft. Washer & Dryer included. Close to highway I-225, Aurora Mall and Buckley Air Force. Clubhouse, Tennis and a Pool are available. Very clean unit.
A Must see!! Very Quiet setting.
-Major cross streets: E Mississippi Ave & E Alameda
-Community: FOXDALE
Pets - No
Cooling Type - Central Air
Utilities included - Water & Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Non-Working
Parking - Reserve Parking spot
Basement - None
School District - Adams-Arapahoe 28j
