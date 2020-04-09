All apartments in Aurora
913 South Zeno Way #101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

913 South Zeno Way #101

913 South Zeno Way · No Longer Available
Location

913 South Zeno Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Quiet Setting 2 Bed Condo with Quick Access to New Light Rail - APPLY NOW https://www.gkhouses.com/echo-summit-application/

This 2 bedroom 2 bath, main floor. This Unit is 1000 sq. ft. Washer & Dryer included. Close to highway I-225, Aurora Mall and Buckley Air Force. Clubhouse, Tennis and a Pool are available. Very clean unit.
A Must see!! Very Quiet setting.

-Major cross streets: E Mississippi Ave & E Alameda
-Community: FOXDALE

Pets - No
Cooling Type - Central Air
Utilities included - Water & Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Non-Working
Parking - Reserve Parking spot
Basement - None
School District - Adams-Arapahoe 28j

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4627872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

