913 South Zeno Way #101

Quiet Setting 2 Bed Condo with Quick Access to New Light Rail



This 2 bedroom 2 bath, main floor. This Unit is 1000 sq. ft. Washer & Dryer included. Close to highway I-225, Aurora Mall and Buckley Air Force. Clubhouse, Tennis and a Pool are available. Very clean unit.

A Must see!! Very Quiet setting.



-Major cross streets: E Mississippi Ave & E Alameda

-Community: FOXDALE



Pets - No

Cooling Type - Central Air

Utilities included - Water & Trash

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Non-Working

Parking - Reserve Parking spot

Basement - None

School District - Adams-Arapahoe 28j



