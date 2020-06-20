All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
901 Ursula Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:44 PM

901 Ursula Street

901 Ursula Street · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 Ursula Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1421 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this remodeled ranch style home in Aurora! This property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,421 square feet of livable space. The kitchen is fully equipped with major appliances including a dishwasher, and is complete with many cabinets for storage. Washer and dryer hookups are available for extra convenience. Outside you can enjoy the sunshine from the large fenced in backyard, or dine outdoors on the huge covered patio. This home has a one car garage, a locking storage building, and paved boat/RV parking! The location of this home is unbeatable as you are walking distance from Fitzsimmons Medical Center, Denver Children's Hospital, parks with walk trails, shopping and so much more. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to highways I-225 and I-70, just a short ways from Denver International Airport, Downtown Denver, and DTC. This property won’t be available for long, so apply today!

Pets - Yes
Utilities included - Tenants Pay All
Inclusions - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Amenities/Features - Laundry Hookup
HOA Fees: Paid by Owner
Parking - 1 Car Attached Garage
School District - Adams-Arapahoe 28J

This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Ursula Street have any available units?
901 Ursula Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Ursula Street have?
Some of 901 Ursula Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Ursula Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 Ursula Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Ursula Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Ursula Street is pet friendly.
Does 901 Ursula Street offer parking?
Yes, 901 Ursula Street does offer parking.
Does 901 Ursula Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Ursula Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Ursula Street have a pool?
No, 901 Ursula Street does not have a pool.
Does 901 Ursula Street have accessible units?
No, 901 Ursula Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Ursula Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Ursula Street has units with dishwashers.
