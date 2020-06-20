901 Ursula Street

Amenities
Check out this remodeled ranch style home in Aurora! This property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,421 square feet of livable space. The kitchen is fully equipped with major appliances including a dishwasher, and is complete with many cabinets for storage. Washer and dryer hookups are available for extra convenience. Outside you can enjoy the sunshine from the large fenced in backyard, or dine outdoors on the huge covered patio. This home has a one car garage, a locking storage building, and paved boat/RV parking! The location of this home is unbeatable as you are walking distance from Fitzsimmons Medical Center, Denver Children's Hospital, parks with walk trails, shopping and so much more. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to highways I-225 and I-70, just a short ways from Denver International Airport, Downtown Denver, and DTC. This property won’t be available for long, so apply today!
Pets - Yes
Utilities included - Tenants Pay All
Inclusions - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Amenities/Features - Laundry Hookup
HOA Fees: Paid by Owner
Parking - 1 Car Attached Garage
School District - Adams-Arapahoe 28J
This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in
