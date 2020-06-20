901 Ursula Street

Amenities

Check out this remodeled ranch style home in Aurora! This property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,421 square feet of livable space. The kitchen is fully equipped with major appliances including a dishwasher, and is complete with many cabinets for storage. Washer and dryer hookups are available for extra convenience. Outside you can enjoy the sunshine from the large fenced in backyard, or dine outdoors on the huge covered patio. This home has a one car garage, a locking storage building, and paved boat/RV parking! The location of this home is unbeatable as you are walking distance from Fitzsimmons Medical Center, Denver Children's Hospital, parks with walk trails, shopping and so much more. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to highways I-225 and I-70, just a short ways from Denver International Airport, Downtown Denver, and DTC. This property won’t be available for long, so apply today!



Pets - Yes

Utilities included - Tenants Pay All

Inclusions - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Amenities/Features - Laundry Hookup

HOA Fees: Paid by Owner

Parking - 1 Car Attached Garage

School District - Adams-Arapahoe 28J



This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.