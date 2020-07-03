All apartments in Aurora
890 Troy Street
890 Troy Street

890 Troy Street · No Longer Available
Location

890 Troy Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Great 3 Br 2 Bath home with a large fenced yard. great location close to the Anschutz medical hospital, Airport and Hwy 225.

Nearby schools include Vaughn Elementary School, South Middle School and Aurora Central High School

Pets - Small dog
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 5 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,975, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,975, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 Troy Street have any available units?
890 Troy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 890 Troy Street currently offering any rent specials?
890 Troy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 Troy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 890 Troy Street is pet friendly.
Does 890 Troy Street offer parking?
No, 890 Troy Street does not offer parking.
Does 890 Troy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 890 Troy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 Troy Street have a pool?
No, 890 Troy Street does not have a pool.
Does 890 Troy Street have accessible units?
No, 890 Troy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 890 Troy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 Troy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 890 Troy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 Troy Street does not have units with air conditioning.

