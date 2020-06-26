All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

854 S Rifle Way

854 South Rifle Way · No Longer Available
Location

854 South Rifle Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
854 S Rifle Way - Property Id: 122248

Beautiful 2 story home in an amazing quiet location with vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring, fireplace and plenty of natural light. Large updated kitchen with stainless appliances, dining area, and family room. Fenced back-yard and 2 car attached garage. In the backyard, you'll find a concrete patio, privacy fence, and dog run. Upper level boasts of a large master suite complete with a 4 piece bath and a large walk-in closet. You will also find 2 secondary bedrooms and a full bath. The basement provides you an additional bonus room/laundry room and plenty of storage areas. Home features new exterior paint, Skylights, new gutters, fireplace. Lease terms:
One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work.
Proof of funds, background check, and employment verification required. Pets ok with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).
Available for immediate move-in.
Showing available 5PM-8PM weekday and 1pm-5pm weekends.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122248
Property Id 122248

(RLNE4888970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 854 S Rifle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 S Rifle Way has units with dishwashers.
