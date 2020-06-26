854 S Rifle Way

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story home in an amazing quiet location with vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring, fireplace and plenty of natural light. Large updated kitchen with stainless appliances, dining area, and family room. Fenced back-yard and 2 car attached garage. In the backyard, you'll find a concrete patio, privacy fence, and dog run. Upper level boasts of a large master suite complete with a 4 piece bath and a large walk-in closet. You will also find 2 secondary bedrooms and a full bath. The basement provides you an additional bonus room/laundry room and plenty of storage areas. Home features new exterior paint, Skylights, new gutters, fireplace. Lease terms:

One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work.

Proof of funds, background check, and employment verification required. Pets ok with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).

Available for immediate move-in.

Showing available 5PM-8PM weekday and 1pm-5pm weekends.

