Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

815 S Joplin Cir Available 07/15/20 Large 2 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage townhome - This large townhome has a family room w/vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, 2nd floor balcony, kitchen and 1/2 bath and laundry on the main floor.

The master bedroom is located upstairs, has a full bath and large walk-in closet and a Juliet Balcony overlooking the family room. The second bedroom has a full bathroom accessible from the hallway.

The basement level is a walk out and has an additional patio. It's open and has plenty of storage space for extra items.

Attached 2 car garage

New A/C and all appliances included (washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher)

Enjoy this quiet community. Close to transportation, medical facilities, schools, shopping and mall.

1st month and security deposit to move in

Gas/Electric not included.

Application Fee $40 per applicant (All Tenants 18+ must apply)

Pets negotiable with additional deposit

Please no smokers of ANY kind

Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.

Call the office for more information.



(RLNE5805581)