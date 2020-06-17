All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

815 S Joplin Cir

815 South Joplin Circle · (720) 575-2723
Location

815 South Joplin Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 815 S Joplin Cir · Avail. Jul 15

$1,900

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1946 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
815 S Joplin Cir Available 07/15/20 Large 2 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage townhome - This large townhome has a family room w/vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, 2nd floor balcony, kitchen and 1/2 bath and laundry on the main floor.
The master bedroom is located upstairs, has a full bath and large walk-in closet and a Juliet Balcony overlooking the family room. The second bedroom has a full bathroom accessible from the hallway.
The basement level is a walk out and has an additional patio. It's open and has plenty of storage space for extra items.
Attached 2 car garage
New A/C and all appliances included (washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher)
Enjoy this quiet community. Close to transportation, medical facilities, schools, shopping and mall.
1st month and security deposit to move in
Gas/Electric not included.
Application Fee $40 per applicant (All Tenants 18+ must apply)
Pets negotiable with additional deposit
Please no smokers of ANY kind
Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.
Call the office for more information.

(RLNE5805581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 S Joplin Cir have any available units?
815 S Joplin Cir has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 S Joplin Cir have?
Some of 815 S Joplin Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 S Joplin Cir currently offering any rent specials?
815 S Joplin Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 S Joplin Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 S Joplin Cir is pet friendly.
Does 815 S Joplin Cir offer parking?
Yes, 815 S Joplin Cir does offer parking.
Does 815 S Joplin Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 S Joplin Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 S Joplin Cir have a pool?
No, 815 S Joplin Cir does not have a pool.
Does 815 S Joplin Cir have accessible units?
No, 815 S Joplin Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 815 S Joplin Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 S Joplin Cir has units with dishwashers.
