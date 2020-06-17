Amenities
815 S Joplin Cir Available 07/15/20 Large 2 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage townhome - This large townhome has a family room w/vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, 2nd floor balcony, kitchen and 1/2 bath and laundry on the main floor.
The master bedroom is located upstairs, has a full bath and large walk-in closet and a Juliet Balcony overlooking the family room. The second bedroom has a full bathroom accessible from the hallway.
The basement level is a walk out and has an additional patio. It's open and has plenty of storage space for extra items.
Attached 2 car garage
New A/C and all appliances included (washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher)
Enjoy this quiet community. Close to transportation, medical facilities, schools, shopping and mall.
1st month and security deposit to move in
Gas/Electric not included.
Application Fee $40 per applicant (All Tenants 18+ must apply)
Pets negotiable with additional deposit
Please no smokers of ANY kind
Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.
Call the office for more information.
