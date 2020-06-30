All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

790 Salem St

790 Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

790 Salem Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ranch style home 3bed 2ba 1car updated granite FP yard 1635sf - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory just a click away at www.smithrentsdenver.com
You will love this house. Total remodel, spectacular. Ranch style home. Everything inside is almost brand new. New laminate hardwoods throughout except new carpet in the bedrooms going in soon. Newer windows, Two tone paint, black granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, black appliances. Master bedroom with it's own master bathroom. Other 2 bedrooms with it's own bath. Attic fan. Laundry room with W/D hookups. Storage shed in back yard. Living room, dining room and family room or rec room with wood burning stove fireplace. 1 car attached garage. Very open and bright. Almost Brand new!!!! Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per animal if approved. Outside smoking only. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. 1635 sf. Very large and very cute and cozy. Just a great price - Total remodel. Please drive by and take a look at the house and the neighborhood to see if it meets your criteria before setting up a showing. You can call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 303/570-4285 be sure to add the address on the one you are inquiring about. 790 Salem St.

(RLNE5338176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 Salem St have any available units?
790 Salem St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 790 Salem St have?
Some of 790 Salem St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 Salem St currently offering any rent specials?
790 Salem St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 Salem St pet-friendly?
Yes, 790 Salem St is pet friendly.
Does 790 Salem St offer parking?
Yes, 790 Salem St offers parking.
Does 790 Salem St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 Salem St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 Salem St have a pool?
No, 790 Salem St does not have a pool.
Does 790 Salem St have accessible units?
No, 790 Salem St does not have accessible units.
Does 790 Salem St have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 Salem St does not have units with dishwashers.

