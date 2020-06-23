Amenities

carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

780 Joliet St Aurora CO 80010 KEY FEATURES Year Built:1953 Sq Footage: 744 sqft. Bedrooms:2 Bed Bathrooms:1 Baths Parking: Carport Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below) Pets Policy: Allowed with deposit and pet rent Laundry: Hookup Property Type: SFH DESCRIPTION This home is priced under market to find a renter who can work on the home while renting. Normally rents for 2bd/1ba are between $1500-$1600 per mo. Tenant will need to be able to refinish floors ( wood and laminate) fix cabinets and a few other items. If you are unable to do the work but still want the lower rent, the home is rented as is and only repairs needed for habitability will be performed. You must also allow for repairs as the owner sees fit. LEASE TERMS Available Now, No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, $149 Admin fee. Tenant pays Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Call Corey 303.731.6971



