Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

780 Joliet St

780 Joliet Street · No Longer Available
Location

780 Joliet Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Amenities

carport
accepts section 8
carport
parking
780 Joliet St Aurora CO 80010 KEY FEATURES Year Built:1953 Sq Footage: 744 sqft. Bedrooms:2 Bed Bathrooms:1 Baths Parking: Carport Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below) Pets Policy: Allowed with deposit and pet rent Laundry: Hookup Property Type: SFH DESCRIPTION This home is priced under market to find a renter who can work on the home while renting. Normally rents for 2bd/1ba are between $1500-$1600 per mo. Tenant will need to be able to refinish floors ( wood and laminate) fix cabinets and a few other items. If you are unable to do the work but still want the lower rent, the home is rented as is and only repairs needed for habitability will be performed. You must also allow for repairs as the owner sees fit. LEASE TERMS Available Now, No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, $149 Admin fee. Tenant pays Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Call Corey 303.731.6971

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Joliet St have any available units?
780 Joliet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 780 Joliet St currently offering any rent specials?
780 Joliet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Joliet St pet-friendly?
No, 780 Joliet St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 780 Joliet St offer parking?
Yes, 780 Joliet St offers parking.
Does 780 Joliet St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Joliet St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Joliet St have a pool?
No, 780 Joliet St does not have a pool.
Does 780 Joliet St have accessible units?
No, 780 Joliet St does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Joliet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Joliet St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Joliet St have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 Joliet St does not have units with air conditioning.

