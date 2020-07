Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous townhome in beautiful community.



2 bed, 3 bath with 2 car garage and private community pool. Large unfinished basement offers plenty of storage and new front loading washer/dryer. Upgraded Kitchen Slab Granite tops, Custom back splash, and new appliances & small backyard. Must see gorgeous home!



Virtual Tour Now Available: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Qg3xpYJBraG&brand=0



* Available May 1

* 12 month lease or longer

* Deposit 1 month's rent

* No Pets

* No Smoking