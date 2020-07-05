All apartments in Aurora
7533 S Sicily Way
7533 S Sicily Way

7533 South Sicily Way · No Longer Available
Location

7533 South Sicily Way, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
7533 S Sicily Way Available 01/28/20 Beautiful 2 story townhome 2 BR 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage and unfinished basement - This open, bright and inviting 2 story in desirable Saddle Rock Golf Club has 2 bedrooms 3 bathrooms with 2 car attached garage AND backs to community green belt. Large master suite with walk-in closets and 5 piece bathroom. Open kitchen with all of the appliances included, washer and dryer also. Cozy living room with gas fireplace, a formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Central air conditioning, unfinished basement with rough in plumbing is great for storage.

Minutes to shopping, E-470 and DTC! Let's not forget the community pool, playground and dog park!

(RLNE5481543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

