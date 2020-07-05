Amenities
7533 S Sicily Way Available 01/28/20 Beautiful 2 story townhome 2 BR 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage and unfinished basement - This open, bright and inviting 2 story in desirable Saddle Rock Golf Club has 2 bedrooms 3 bathrooms with 2 car attached garage AND backs to community green belt. Large master suite with walk-in closets and 5 piece bathroom. Open kitchen with all of the appliances included, washer and dryer also. Cozy living room with gas fireplace, a formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Central air conditioning, unfinished basement with rough in plumbing is great for storage.
Minutes to shopping, E-470 and DTC! Let's not forget the community pool, playground and dog park!
(RLNE5481543)