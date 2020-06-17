7121 S Wenatchee Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This 2 Bed/2 Bath condo is approximately 1,234 SqFt. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher and is open to the large living and dining room. Living room includes a gas fireplace. The master bedroom is spacious with great natural light and on suite bathroom with walk in closet. This condo also has a laundry closet in the hallway which includes full size washer and dryer and an enormous patio for entertaining and BBQs. There is also an attached 2 car tandem garage. Great location EZ access to E470, Southlands Shopping Center, DIA, Aurora Reservoir, Buckley. MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1st 2 months receive $100 of monthly rent. Don't miss out on this great 2 bed/2 bath condo call today for a showing!