All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 7121 S Wenatchee Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
7121 S Wenatchee Way
Last updated December 3 2019 at 3:42 PM

7121 S Wenatchee Way

7121 South Wenatchee Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Saddle Rock Golf Club
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7121 South Wenatchee Way, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 2 Bed/2 Bath condo is approximately 1,234 SqFt. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher and is open to the large living and dining room. Living room includes a gas fireplace. The master bedroom is spacious with great natural light and on suite bathroom with walk in closet. This condo also has a laundry closet in the hallway which includes full size washer and dryer and an enormous patio for entertaining and BBQs. There is also an attached 2 car tandem garage. Great location EZ access to E470, Southlands Shopping Center, DIA, Aurora Reservoir, Buckley. MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1st 2 months receive $100 of monthly rent. Don't miss out on this great 2 bed/2 bath condo call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7121 S Wenatchee Way have any available units?
7121 S Wenatchee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7121 S Wenatchee Way have?
Some of 7121 S Wenatchee Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7121 S Wenatchee Way currently offering any rent specials?
7121 S Wenatchee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7121 S Wenatchee Way pet-friendly?
No, 7121 S Wenatchee Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 7121 S Wenatchee Way offer parking?
Yes, 7121 S Wenatchee Way offers parking.
Does 7121 S Wenatchee Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7121 S Wenatchee Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7121 S Wenatchee Way have a pool?
No, 7121 S Wenatchee Way does not have a pool.
Does 7121 S Wenatchee Way have accessible units?
No, 7121 S Wenatchee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7121 S Wenatchee Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7121 S Wenatchee Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College