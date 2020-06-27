709 Geneva Street

Amenities
This completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath house shines like a model home. With gorgeous white cabinets, granite countertops, and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, this open concept kitchen is ready to entertain and wow your guests. Brand new doors and high-end hardware throughout. Bathrooms also completely remodeled!
The finished basement is complete with 2 conforming bedrooms, a brand new full bathroom, a full-sized washer and dryer, storage space, and extra living space. The home also features a new central A/C unit, water heater and furnace, new dual-pane windows.
The large fenced yard (sitting on a >6,000 sqft lot) features an automatic sprinkler system, and access to a great oversized one car detached garage (with alley access).
Located close to I-225, making your commute a breeze.
Don’t miss out on this excellent opportunity!
Pets - Dogs only, less than 25lbs with $25 pet rent each
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - None
Parking - 1 car garage
Basement - Finished
School District - Not Noted
