709 Geneva Street

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 15 business days after a lease is signed!



This completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath house shines like a model home. With gorgeous white cabinets, granite countertops, and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, this open concept kitchen is ready to entertain and wow your guests. Brand new doors and high-end hardware throughout. Bathrooms also completely remodeled!



The finished basement is complete with 2 conforming bedrooms, a brand new full bathroom, a full-sized washer and dryer, storage space, and extra living space. The home also features a new central A/C unit, water heater and furnace, new dual-pane windows.



The large fenced yard (sitting on a >6,000 sqft lot) features an automatic sprinkler system, and access to a great oversized one car detached garage (with alley access).



Located close to I-225, making your commute a breeze.



Don’t miss out on this excellent opportunity!



Pets - Dogs only, less than 25lbs with $25 pet rent each

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - None

Parking - 1 car garage

Basement - Finished

School District - Not Noted



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.