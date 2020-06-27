All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 6 2019

709 Geneva Street

709 Geneva Street · No Longer Available
Location

709 Geneva Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now!

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 15 business days after a lease is signed!

This completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath house shines like a model home. With gorgeous white cabinets, granite countertops, and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, this open concept kitchen is ready to entertain and wow your guests. Brand new doors and high-end hardware throughout. Bathrooms also completely remodeled!

The finished basement is complete with 2 conforming bedrooms, a brand new full bathroom, a full-sized washer and dryer, storage space, and extra living space. The home also features a new central A/C unit, water heater and furnace, new dual-pane windows.

The large fenced yard (sitting on a >6,000 sqft lot) features an automatic sprinkler system, and access to a great oversized one car detached garage (with alley access).

Located close to I-225, making your commute a breeze.

Don’t miss out on this excellent opportunity!

Pets - Dogs only, less than 25lbs with $25 pet rent each
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - None
Parking - 1 car garage
Basement - Finished
School District - Not Noted

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Geneva Street have any available units?
709 Geneva Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Geneva Street have?
Some of 709 Geneva Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Geneva Street currently offering any rent specials?
709 Geneva Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Geneva Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Geneva Street is pet friendly.
Does 709 Geneva Street offer parking?
Yes, 709 Geneva Street offers parking.
Does 709 Geneva Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 Geneva Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Geneva Street have a pool?
No, 709 Geneva Street does not have a pool.
Does 709 Geneva Street have accessible units?
No, 709 Geneva Street does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Geneva Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Geneva Street does not have units with dishwashers.
