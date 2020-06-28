All apartments in Aurora
7085 S. Malta Ct

7085 South Malta Court · No Longer Available
Location

7085 South Malta Court, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 4 Bed / 3 Bath Home near Saddle Rock Golf Course!! - This large family home features 4 bedrooms and 3 recently refinished bathrooms. There is a large living and kitchen area with tile floor throughout. Kitchen has tons of cupboard space with granite countertops. All stainless appliances and dual oven setup. The basement is finished, and the outdoor patio area has a nice lawn.

- Washer and dryer HOOK-UPS ONLY
- Home has central air conditioning and heat
- Community Pool and Tennis courts

This home won't last! Call Today!!
(720) 474-2822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7085 S. Malta Ct have any available units?
7085 S. Malta Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7085 S. Malta Ct have?
Some of 7085 S. Malta Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7085 S. Malta Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7085 S. Malta Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7085 S. Malta Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7085 S. Malta Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 7085 S. Malta Ct offer parking?
No, 7085 S. Malta Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7085 S. Malta Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7085 S. Malta Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7085 S. Malta Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7085 S. Malta Ct has a pool.
Does 7085 S. Malta Ct have accessible units?
No, 7085 S. Malta Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7085 S. Malta Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7085 S. Malta Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
