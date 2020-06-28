7085 S. Malta Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful 4 Bed / 3 Bath Home near Saddle Rock Golf Course!! - This large family home features 4 bedrooms and 3 recently refinished bathrooms. There is a large living and kitchen area with tile floor throughout. Kitchen has tons of cupboard space with granite countertops. All stainless appliances and dual oven setup. The basement is finished, and the outdoor patio area has a nice lawn.



- Washer and dryer HOOK-UPS ONLY

- Home has central air conditioning and heat

- Community Pool and Tennis courts



This home won't last! Call Today!!

(720) 474-2822



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5157195)