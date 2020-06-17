All apartments in Aurora
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

698 S Moline St

698 South Moline Street · No Longer Available
Location

698 South Moline Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This roomy 4 bed/ 2 bath bi-level sits on a big corner lot across the street from Expo Park with a beautiful view of the Rocky Mountains. Updated kitchen. Fresh paint. Laminate and tile flooring throughout the home. Washer and dryer on lower level. Oversized 2-car garage. Back yard has large deck, a storage shed, and lots of space. Conveniently located near Alameda and Havana, this home is in the Cherry Creek School District (Highline Elementary, Prairie MS, Overland HS) and near lots of shopping (Costco, King Soopers, Safeway, Sprouts, Pacific Ocean Mart, Havana Gardens, Target, Sam's Club, Aurora Mall). You will have an easy commute to the University Hospital campus, Cherry Creek, Glendale, DTC, or even Downtown. Near bus routes. Background check; application fee. No smoking, no pets, no Section 8. Tenant pays all utilities--trash, water, gas/electric, cable/internet. $1995 security deposit. Landlord provides lawn mowing service. Please contact us to arrange a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 698 S Moline St have any available units?
698 S Moline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 698 S Moline St have?
Some of 698 S Moline St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 698 S Moline St currently offering any rent specials?
698 S Moline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 698 S Moline St pet-friendly?
No, 698 S Moline St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 698 S Moline St offer parking?
Yes, 698 S Moline St offers parking.
Does 698 S Moline St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 698 S Moline St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 698 S Moline St have a pool?
No, 698 S Moline St does not have a pool.
Does 698 S Moline St have accessible units?
No, 698 S Moline St does not have accessible units.
Does 698 S Moline St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 698 S Moline St has units with dishwashers.

