698 S Moline St

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This roomy 4 bed/ 2 bath bi-level sits on a big corner lot across the street from Expo Park with a beautiful view of the Rocky Mountains. Updated kitchen. Fresh paint. Laminate and tile flooring throughout the home. Washer and dryer on lower level. Oversized 2-car garage. Back yard has large deck, a storage shed, and lots of space. Conveniently located near Alameda and Havana, this home is in the Cherry Creek School District (Highline Elementary, Prairie MS, Overland HS) and near lots of shopping (Costco, King Soopers, Safeway, Sprouts, Pacific Ocean Mart, Havana Gardens, Target, Sam's Club, Aurora Mall). You will have an easy commute to the University Hospital campus, Cherry Creek, Glendale, DTC, or even Downtown. Near bus routes. Background check; application fee. No smoking, no pets, no Section 8. Tenant pays all utilities--trash, water, gas/electric, cable/internet. $1995 security deposit. Landlord provides lawn mowing service. Please contact us to arrange a private showing.