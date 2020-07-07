All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 28 2020

6621 S Patsburg Street

6621 South Patsburg Street · No Longer Available
Location

6621 South Patsburg Street, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
6621 S Patsburg Street Available 06/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Like New Ranch Style End Unit Townhome in Beacon Point! Available June 1! - AVAILABLE JUNE 1! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.

This beautiful like new ranch style townhome is located in the prestigious Beacon Point neighborhood with Cherry Creek schools, State of the art clubhouse with amazing pool and fitness facility, parks, and close to the reservoir!

It is an end unit with the open concept living all on one floor and a HUGE unfinished basement. The home is filled with lots of natural light and high-end upgrades. The main room is tastefully decorated with beautiful hardwood floors, travertine surround gas fireplace, beautiful granite counters in the kitchen and much more.

The master bedroom has an ensuite 5 piece HUGE bathroom with an even bigger closet. Two secondary bedrooms are also generous in size and share a bath.

The townhome has a large patio for maintenance free outdoor living. Two cars attached garage and over 1400 sq. feet of unfinished space in the basement!

Dogs are welcome with additional deposit and pet rent, restrictions apply. No cats, please.

To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.

Video Walk-Thru: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/874202036324614/

Virtual Tour: http://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display?idx=1&tourId=830241

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3483568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 S Patsburg Street have any available units?
6621 S Patsburg Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6621 S Patsburg Street have?
Some of 6621 S Patsburg Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6621 S Patsburg Street currently offering any rent specials?
6621 S Patsburg Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 S Patsburg Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6621 S Patsburg Street is pet friendly.
Does 6621 S Patsburg Street offer parking?
Yes, 6621 S Patsburg Street offers parking.
Does 6621 S Patsburg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6621 S Patsburg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 S Patsburg Street have a pool?
Yes, 6621 S Patsburg Street has a pool.
Does 6621 S Patsburg Street have accessible units?
No, 6621 S Patsburg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 S Patsburg Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6621 S Patsburg Street does not have units with dishwashers.

