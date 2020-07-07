Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

6621 S Patsburg Street Available 06/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Like New Ranch Style End Unit Townhome in Beacon Point! Available June 1! - AVAILABLE JUNE 1! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.



This beautiful like new ranch style townhome is located in the prestigious Beacon Point neighborhood with Cherry Creek schools, State of the art clubhouse with amazing pool and fitness facility, parks, and close to the reservoir!



It is an end unit with the open concept living all on one floor and a HUGE unfinished basement. The home is filled with lots of natural light and high-end upgrades. The main room is tastefully decorated with beautiful hardwood floors, travertine surround gas fireplace, beautiful granite counters in the kitchen and much more.



The master bedroom has an ensuite 5 piece HUGE bathroom with an even bigger closet. Two secondary bedrooms are also generous in size and share a bath.



The townhome has a large patio for maintenance free outdoor living. Two cars attached garage and over 1400 sq. feet of unfinished space in the basement!



Dogs are welcome with additional deposit and pet rent, restrictions apply. No cats, please.



To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.



Video Walk-Thru: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/874202036324614/



Virtual Tour: http://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display?idx=1&tourId=830241



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3483568)