6335 S. Millbrook Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage media room

Beacon Point 5 Bedroom Ranch, 3-Car Garage, Finished Basement - Fabulous executive Beacon Point ranch home! Walk to Aurora reservoir. Finished basement! Grand entry, formal dining room, 10-12 ft ceilings, archways and upgrades throughout. Beautiful wood floors throughout main floor. Huge Great Room and gourmet kitchen including slab granite, stainless appliances, 5 burner gas cook-top, butlers pantry! 2 bedrooms on the front of the house with a full bathroom. Lovely master suite in the rear of the house with double closets, and huge 5-piece bath! Finished basement with massive family room, bar and separate media room...projector and speakers included! 2 more large bedrooms with full bathroom! 3 car garage! Gorgeous mature landscaping with fruit trees. Also, access to Beacon Point community center with swimming pools and fitness center. Cherry Creek Schools. Near the Aurora Reservoir. To schedule a showing please text or call Stuart at 720.697.0716.



This home Is Professionally Managed By Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Real Estate & Property Management Company. Member, National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4597606)