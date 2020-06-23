6335 S. Millbrook Way

Amenities
Beacon Point 5 Bedroom Ranch, 3-Car Garage, Finished Basement - Fabulous executive Beacon Point ranch home! Walk to Aurora reservoir. Finished basement! Grand entry, formal dining room, 10-12 ft ceilings, archways and upgrades throughout. Beautiful wood floors throughout main floor. Huge Great Room and gourmet kitchen including slab granite, stainless appliances, 5 burner gas cook-top, butlers pantry! 2 bedrooms on the front of the house with a full bathroom. Lovely master suite in the rear of the house with double closets, and huge 5-piece bath! Finished basement with massive family room, bar and separate media room...projector and speakers included! 2 more large bedrooms with full bathroom! 3 car garage! Gorgeous mature landscaping with fruit trees. Also, access to Beacon Point community center with swimming pools and fitness center. Cherry Creek Schools. Near the Aurora Reservoir. To schedule a showing please text or call Stuart at 720.697.0716.
This home Is Professionally Managed By Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Real Estate & Property Management Company. Member, National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4597606)