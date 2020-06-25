All apartments in Aurora
6259 S. Newbern Way
6259 S. Newbern Way

6259 South Newbern Way · No Longer Available
Location

6259 South Newbern Way, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
6259 S. Newbern Way Available 05/04/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home In Beacon Point! Cherry Creek Schools! (Available May 4th) - Stars & Stripes Homes welcomes you to this executive home in the prestigious Beacon Point community. Pristine 2,496 square foot home offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, high ceilings with beautiful architectural design, deck and back yard landscaping for entertaining and 3 car garage. Main level features beautiful and spacious kitchen with 42-inch oak cabinets, sandstone counter tops, a convenient island, upgraded black appliances including a self-cleaning double oven, microwave oven and beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Main level also features a formal dining room, bedroom with bathroom access and laundry room with clothes washer and dryer!

Master Suite features vaulted ceiling, spacious 5-piece bathroom and large walk-in closet! Backyard has been professionally landscaped and offers a deck and rock-platform for entertaining. This home includes use of the community pool, playground and tennis courts! Easy access to E-470, Aurora Reservoir, Buckley AFB and the Denver Tech Center (DTC)! Close to shopping at Southlands Mall! Cherry Creek Schools!
Section 8 not accepted at this time.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
Please call or text Susan at 720.226.6840 or email at Susanh@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to set a showing.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

(RLNE2957168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6259 S. Newbern Way have any available units?
6259 S. Newbern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6259 S. Newbern Way have?
Some of 6259 S. Newbern Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6259 S. Newbern Way currently offering any rent specials?
6259 S. Newbern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6259 S. Newbern Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6259 S. Newbern Way is pet friendly.
Does 6259 S. Newbern Way offer parking?
Yes, 6259 S. Newbern Way offers parking.
Does 6259 S. Newbern Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6259 S. Newbern Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6259 S. Newbern Way have a pool?
Yes, 6259 S. Newbern Way has a pool.
Does 6259 S. Newbern Way have accessible units?
No, 6259 S. Newbern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6259 S. Newbern Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6259 S. Newbern Way does not have units with dishwashers.
