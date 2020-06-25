Amenities

6259 S. Newbern Way Available 05/04/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home In Beacon Point! Cherry Creek Schools! (Available May 4th) - Stars & Stripes Homes welcomes you to this executive home in the prestigious Beacon Point community. Pristine 2,496 square foot home offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, high ceilings with beautiful architectural design, deck and back yard landscaping for entertaining and 3 car garage. Main level features beautiful and spacious kitchen with 42-inch oak cabinets, sandstone counter tops, a convenient island, upgraded black appliances including a self-cleaning double oven, microwave oven and beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Main level also features a formal dining room, bedroom with bathroom access and laundry room with clothes washer and dryer!



Master Suite features vaulted ceiling, spacious 5-piece bathroom and large walk-in closet! Backyard has been professionally landscaped and offers a deck and rock-platform for entertaining. This home includes use of the community pool, playground and tennis courts! Easy access to E-470, Aurora Reservoir, Buckley AFB and the Denver Tech Center (DTC)! Close to shopping at Southlands Mall! Cherry Creek Schools!

Section 8 not accepted at this time.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Please call or text Susan at 720.226.6840 or email at Susanh@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to set a showing.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



