All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 620 S Norfolk Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
620 S Norfolk Way
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

620 S Norfolk Way

620 South Norfolk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Center Pointe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

620 South Norfolk Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury 3 Bed w/ Loft Townhome in Aurora Near Buckley Air Force Base! - Move-in ready Now!

Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/979092?source=marketing

Contact us to find out how to submit a free application! You can also receive a credit to cover the $75 administrative fee if a lease is signed to start within the next two weeks!!

Aurora Luxury Townhome! Ideally located minutes away from Buckley Air force base. This property has great access to shopping, restaurants I-225, and I-25. This 3 bedroom plus loft is perfect for the on the go professional who needs to be close everything.

The main floor is great for entertaining. The layout is open and flowing. The Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances, Glass top stove and side by side fridge. Hardwood floors in the dining room, kitchen and bathroom.

Upstairs is the perfect retreat after a long day. There is a nice sized loft that would be perfect for an office or a reading room. The master bedroom is huge with great natural light. The master bath is complimented with great tile work. The closet has plenty of space for any size wardrobe. Two additional large bedrooms provide plenty of living space.

There is also a 2 car garage.

Other Features
-A/C
-Hardwood Floors
-Washer & Dryer
-Newer paint and Carpet

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5096875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 S Norfolk Way have any available units?
620 S Norfolk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 S Norfolk Way have?
Some of 620 S Norfolk Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 S Norfolk Way currently offering any rent specials?
620 S Norfolk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 S Norfolk Way pet-friendly?
No, 620 S Norfolk Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 620 S Norfolk Way offer parking?
Yes, 620 S Norfolk Way offers parking.
Does 620 S Norfolk Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 S Norfolk Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 S Norfolk Way have a pool?
No, 620 S Norfolk Way does not have a pool.
Does 620 S Norfolk Way have accessible units?
No, 620 S Norfolk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 620 S Norfolk Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 S Norfolk Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College