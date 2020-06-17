620 S Norfolk Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury 3 Bed w/ Loft Townhome in Aurora Near Buckley Air Force Base! - Move-in ready Now!



Aurora Luxury Townhome! Ideally located minutes away from Buckley Air force base. This property has great access to shopping, restaurants I-225, and I-25. This 3 bedroom plus loft is perfect for the on the go professional who needs to be close everything.



The main floor is great for entertaining. The layout is open and flowing. The Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances, Glass top stove and side by side fridge. Hardwood floors in the dining room, kitchen and bathroom.



Upstairs is the perfect retreat after a long day. There is a nice sized loft that would be perfect for an office or a reading room. The master bedroom is huge with great natural light. The master bath is complimented with great tile work. The closet has plenty of space for any size wardrobe. Two additional large bedrooms provide plenty of living space.



There is also a 2 car garage.



Other Features

-A/C

-Hardwood Floors

-Washer & Dryer

-Newer paint and Carpet



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5096875)