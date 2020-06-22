All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 61 South Sable Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
61 South Sable Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

61 South Sable Boulevard

61 South Sable Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

61 South Sable Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute studio located by the Aurora Mall. This condo features has a nice kitchen with newer appliances. Hard wood floors throughout. Newer paint.

Washer and Dryer included in your condo.

Pets are accepted max 2.

Dogs under 50 pounds.

Lease term are 6 or 18 months long!!!
Call today to set showings!!
720-474-2822

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 South Sable Boulevard have any available units?
61 South Sable Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 61 South Sable Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
61 South Sable Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 South Sable Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 South Sable Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 61 South Sable Boulevard offer parking?
No, 61 South Sable Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 61 South Sable Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 South Sable Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 South Sable Boulevard have a pool?
No, 61 South Sable Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 61 South Sable Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 61 South Sable Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 61 South Sable Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 South Sable Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 South Sable Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 South Sable Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College