6079 South Jamestown Way
Last updated September 20 2019 at 12:09 AM

6079 South Jamestown Way

6079 South Jamestown Way · No Longer Available
Location

6079 South Jamestown Way, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** CHOOSE A 24-26 MONTH $2,250/MONTH !!! ***

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Wheatlands will welcome you with 1870 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is a 2 car attached garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Spend some quality time at the community pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and parks right across the street. Also nearby are Aurora Reservoir and many shopping/dining options including Southlands. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470. Just a quick drive to the airport.

Located in the Cherry Creek School District.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.

*** CHOOSE A 24-26 MONTH $2,250/MONTH !!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6079 South Jamestown Way have any available units?
6079 South Jamestown Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6079 South Jamestown Way have?
Some of 6079 South Jamestown Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6079 South Jamestown Way currently offering any rent specials?
6079 South Jamestown Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6079 South Jamestown Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6079 South Jamestown Way is pet friendly.
Does 6079 South Jamestown Way offer parking?
Yes, 6079 South Jamestown Way offers parking.
Does 6079 South Jamestown Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6079 South Jamestown Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6079 South Jamestown Way have a pool?
Yes, 6079 South Jamestown Way has a pool.
Does 6079 South Jamestown Way have accessible units?
No, 6079 South Jamestown Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6079 South Jamestown Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6079 South Jamestown Way does not have units with dishwashers.
