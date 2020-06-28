6079 South Jamestown Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** CHOOSE A 24-26 MONTH $2,250/MONTH !!! ***



This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Wheatlands will welcome you with 1870 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is a 2 car attached garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Spend some quality time at the community pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and parks right across the street. Also nearby are Aurora Reservoir and many shopping/dining options including Southlands. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470. Just a quick drive to the airport.



Located in the Cherry Creek School District.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



