Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

5723 Gibralter Way #4-201

5723 North Gibralter Way · No Longer Available
Location

5723 North Gibralter Way, Aurora, CO 80019

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pet friendly
Large 2 Bedroom At First Creek Farm - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/942654?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Opportunity on this 2 bedroom that features two master style bedrooms. Both are large and are totally separate. This home features a large living room with gas fireplace. The southern exposure creates a lot of light and has recently been painted and has new carpet.

There is a covered carport and plenty of parking. This 2nd-floor unit is conveniently located near DIA and E-470. Easy commute to I-225 and I-70 as well. A large kitchen awaits you with built-in microwave, dishwasher and lots of counter space.

This is a gated complex with a fantastic pool area, clubhouse, and playground. A quiet and private location makes this corner unit a fantastic opportunity.

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities - Water, Trash & Sewer
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - Covered Carport
Basement - None
School District - Denver

For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5005434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 have any available units?
5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 have?
Some of 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 currently offering any rent specials?
5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 is pet friendly.
Does 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 offer parking?
Yes, 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 offers parking.
Does 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 have a pool?
Yes, 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 has a pool.
Does 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 have accessible units?
No, 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5723 Gibralter Way #4-201 has units with dishwashers.
