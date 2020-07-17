5723 Gibralter Way #4-201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking playground pool pet friendly

Large 2 Bedroom At First Creek Farm - Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://secure.rently.com/properties/942654?source=marketing



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Opportunity on this 2 bedroom that features two master style bedrooms. Both are large and are totally separate. This home features a large living room with gas fireplace. The southern exposure creates a lot of light and has recently been painted and has new carpet.



There is a covered carport and plenty of parking. This 2nd-floor unit is conveniently located near DIA and E-470. Easy commute to I-225 and I-70 as well. A large kitchen awaits you with built-in microwave, dishwasher and lots of counter space.



This is a gated complex with a fantastic pool area, clubhouse, and playground. A quiet and private location makes this corner unit a fantastic opportunity.



Pets - No

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities - Water, Trash & Sewer

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - Covered Carport

Basement - None

School District - Denver



For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com



(RLNE5005434)