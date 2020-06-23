5705 N Genoa Way Apt 301

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access

Now Available



$200 OFF RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS



Stunning 1BR/1BA condo with 760 square feet in a quaint location with great views! Remodeled, clean, light-and-bright, with a cozy fireplace, bedroom with balcony, walk-in-closet, Washer/Dryer, Central A/C, close proximity to community Pool/Jacuzzi, Park, Gym, and so much more! All appliances included, new granite counters, and designer book storage in bedroom. 1 car garage and off street parking availability.



Included:

HOA Fees

Water and Sewer

Trash

Community Pool

Snow Removal

Grounds Maintenance



Close To DIA and Public Transportation available.



Sorry no pets per HOA.



Interior Features: Cable Available, Double Pane Windows, Eating Space / Kitchen, Internet Access (Wired), Smoke Free, Vaulted, Walk-in Closets



Number of Fireplaces: 1

Fireplace(s): Living Room

Cooking Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave Oven, Refrigerator (Kitchen), Self-Cleaning Oven, Smoke Alarm, Stove/Range/Oven, Washer



Call or Text Dillon 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



Flooring: Carpet, Wood



Rooms

Full Bathrooms: 1

Total Bedrooms: 1

Laundry: W/D in Unit



Exterior Features: Balcony, Playground Area, Sprinkler System



Garage Spaces: 1, Other open parking available



County: Adams

Building Name: FIRST CREEK FARMS



Driving Directions: I-70 TO TOWER RD, NORTH TO 56TH AVE, EAST TO GENOA ST, NORTH TO 1ST RIGHT, 1ST BUILDING ON LEFT

Direction Faces: East



School Information

Elementary School: Second Creek

Middle School: Otho Stuart

High School: Prairie View

Community

Association: Yes

Assoc. Name: HAMMERSMITH MGMT

Assoc. Fees Include: Clubhouse, Community Pool, Exterior Maintenance w/ Roof, Grounds Maintenance, Sewer, Snow Removal, Trash Removal, Water



Heating & Cooling

Cooling Type: Air Conditioning-Central

Heating Type: Forced Air

Heating Fuel: Gas



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com

All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease.

$40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with Leasing Contact.