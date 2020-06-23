All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
5705 N Genoa Way Apt 301
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

5705 N Genoa Way Apt 301

5705 N Genoa Way · No Longer Available
Location

5705 N Genoa Way, Aurora, CO 80019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Now Available

$200 OFF RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS

Stunning 1BR/1BA condo with 760 square feet in a quaint location with great views! Remodeled, clean, light-and-bright, with a cozy fireplace, bedroom with balcony, walk-in-closet, Washer/Dryer, Central A/C, close proximity to community Pool/Jacuzzi, Park, Gym, and so much more! All appliances included, new granite counters, and designer book storage in bedroom. 1 car garage and off street parking availability.

Included:
HOA Fees
Water and Sewer
Trash
Community Pool
Snow Removal
Grounds Maintenance

Close To DIA and Public Transportation available.

Sorry no pets per HOA.

Interior Features: Cable Available, Double Pane Windows, Eating Space / Kitchen, Internet Access (Wired), Smoke Free, Vaulted, Walk-in Closets

Number of Fireplaces: 1
Fireplace(s): Living Room
Cooking Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave Oven, Refrigerator (Kitchen), Self-Cleaning Oven, Smoke Alarm, Stove/Range/Oven, Washer

Call or Text Dillon 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

Flooring: Carpet, Wood

Rooms
Full Bathrooms: 1
Total Bedrooms: 1
Laundry: W/D in Unit

Exterior Features: Balcony, Playground Area, Sprinkler System

Garage Spaces: 1, Other open parking available

County: Adams
Building Name: FIRST CREEK FARMS

Driving Directions: I-70 TO TOWER RD, NORTH TO 56TH AVE, EAST TO GENOA ST, NORTH TO 1ST RIGHT, 1ST BUILDING ON LEFT
Direction Faces: East

School Information
Elementary School: Second Creek
Middle School: Otho Stuart
High School: Prairie View
Community
Association: Yes
Assoc. Name: HAMMERSMITH MGMT
Assoc. Fees Include: Clubhouse, Community Pool, Exterior Maintenance w/ Roof, Grounds Maintenance, Sewer, Snow Removal, Trash Removal, Water

Heating & Cooling
Cooling Type: Air Conditioning-Central
Heating Type: Forced Air
Heating Fuel: Gas

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com
All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease.
$40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with Leasing Contact.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

