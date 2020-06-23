5705 N Genoa Way Apt 301

Amenities
Stunning 1BR/1BA condo with 760 square feet in a quaint location with great views! Remodeled, clean, light-and-bright, with a cozy fireplace, bedroom with balcony, walk-in-closet, Washer/Dryer, Central A/C, close proximity to community Pool/Jacuzzi, Park, Gym, and so much more! All appliances included, new granite counters, and designer book storage in bedroom. 1 car garage and off street parking availability.
Included:
HOA Fees
Water and Sewer
Trash
Community Pool
Snow Removal
Grounds Maintenance
Close To DIA and Public Transportation available.
Sorry no pets per HOA.
Interior Features: Cable Available, Double Pane Windows, Eating Space / Kitchen, Internet Access (Wired), Smoke Free, Vaulted, Walk-in Closets
Number of Fireplaces: 1
Fireplace(s): Living Room
Cooking Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave Oven, Refrigerator (Kitchen), Self-Cleaning Oven, Smoke Alarm, Stove/Range/Oven, Washer
Flooring: Carpet, Wood
Rooms
Full Bathrooms: 1
Total Bedrooms: 1
Laundry: W/D in Unit
Exterior Features: Balcony, Playground Area, Sprinkler System
Garage Spaces: 1, Other open parking available
County: Adams
Building Name: FIRST CREEK FARMS
Driving Directions: I-70 TO TOWER RD, NORTH TO 56TH AVE, EAST TO GENOA ST, NORTH TO 1ST RIGHT, 1ST BUILDING ON LEFT
Direction Faces: East
School Information
Elementary School: Second Creek
Middle School: Otho Stuart
High School: Prairie View
Community
Association: Yes
Assoc. Name: HAMMERSMITH MGMT
Assoc. Fees Include: Clubhouse, Community Pool, Exterior Maintenance w/ Roof, Grounds Maintenance, Sewer, Snow Removal, Trash Removal, Water
Heating & Cooling
Cooling Type: Air Conditioning-Central
Heating Type: Forced Air
Heating Fuel: Gas
All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease.
$40 application fee/applicant.
