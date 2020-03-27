All apartments in Aurora
5551 South Biloxi Way

5551 South Biloxi Way · No Longer Available
Location

5551 South Biloxi Way, Aurora, CO 80016
Sorrel Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1115923.

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Sorrel Ranch Neighborhood will welcome you with 2293 square feet of living space!

The stunning kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. This amazing home also has a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and a dining room. Enjoy the additional space of the partially finished basement. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado on the balcony, porch, or the private fenced in patio with a deck.

Within walking distance to biking/walking trails.A Short drive to Southlands Mall, Aurora Reservoir, Appaloosa Park, and Tallyn's Reach Library. Easy access to highway E-470 Toll Road and Smokey Hill Rd

Nearby schools include Antelope Ridge Elementary School, Fox Ridge Middle School and Cherokee Trail High School.

1 dog allowed with owner approval and pet deposit.

Rent includes trash.

Real Property Management Colorado
303-873-RENT (7368)
www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and Availability Subject to Change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5551 South Biloxi Way have any available units?
5551 South Biloxi Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 5551 South Biloxi Way have?
Some of 5551 South Biloxi Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5551 South Biloxi Way currently offering any rent specials?
5551 South Biloxi Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 South Biloxi Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5551 South Biloxi Way is pet friendly.
Does 5551 South Biloxi Way offer parking?
Yes, 5551 South Biloxi Way does offer parking.
Does 5551 South Biloxi Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 South Biloxi Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 South Biloxi Way have a pool?
No, 5551 South Biloxi Way does not have a pool.
Does 5551 South Biloxi Way have accessible units?
No, 5551 South Biloxi Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 South Biloxi Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5551 South Biloxi Way does not have units with dishwashers.
