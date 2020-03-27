5551 South Biloxi Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Sorrel Ranch Neighborhood will welcome you with 2293 square feet of living space!



The stunning kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. This amazing home also has a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and a dining room. Enjoy the additional space of the partially finished basement. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado on the balcony, porch, or the private fenced in patio with a deck.



Within walking distance to biking/walking trails.A Short drive to Southlands Mall, Aurora Reservoir, Appaloosa Park, and Tallyn's Reach Library. Easy access to highway E-470 Toll Road and Smokey Hill Rd



Nearby schools include Antelope Ridge Elementary School, Fox Ridge Middle School and Cherokee Trail High School.



1 dog allowed with owner approval and pet deposit.



Rent includes trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1115923.



