Aurora, CO
5406 S. Granby Court
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

5406 S. Granby Court

5406 South Granby Court · No Longer Available
Location

5406 South Granby Court, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Home in Pioneer Hills--Near Cherry Creek Reservoir! Available Now - 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, luxurious carpet, designer paint, a huge Master Suite, and spacious rooms this home is for you.

-High end fixtures
-Hardwood floors
-Stainless steel appliances
-Granite Counter-tops
-Double ovens, large pantry,
-Large kitchen Island
-2 Car garage
-Basement kitchenette

The Main floor office & Top floor Laundry rooms are made for convenience and space. The Basement has an additonal living space and Wet bar with Island.

Close to Cherry Creek Reservoir, Open Space, light rail, DIA, shopping & dining!

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. no evictions or section 8.

Text or call Aaron at 303-946-4622 to schedule you showing today!

Also, you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4580442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 S. Granby Court have any available units?
5406 S. Granby Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 5406 S. Granby Court have?
Some of 5406 S. Granby Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 S. Granby Court currently offering any rent specials?
5406 S. Granby Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 S. Granby Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5406 S. Granby Court is pet friendly.
Does 5406 S. Granby Court offer parking?
Yes, 5406 S. Granby Court offers parking.
Does 5406 S. Granby Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 S. Granby Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 S. Granby Court have a pool?
Yes, 5406 S. Granby Court has a pool.
Does 5406 S. Granby Court have accessible units?
No, 5406 S. Granby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 S. Granby Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5406 S. Granby Court does not have units with dishwashers.
