5406 S. Granby Court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Gorgeous Home in Pioneer Hills--Near Cherry Creek Reservoir! Available Now - 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, luxurious carpet, designer paint, a huge Master Suite, and spacious rooms this home is for you.



-High end fixtures

-Hardwood floors

-Stainless steel appliances

-Granite Counter-tops

-Double ovens, large pantry,

-Large kitchen Island

-2 Car garage

-Basement kitchenette



The Main floor office & Top floor Laundry rooms are made for convenience and space. The Basement has an additonal living space and Wet bar with Island.



Close to Cherry Creek Reservoir, Open Space, light rail, DIA, shopping & dining!



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. no evictions or section 8.



Text or call Aaron at 303-946-4622 to schedule you showing today!



Also, you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!



No Cats Allowed



