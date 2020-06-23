5075 S. Haleyville Street

Amenities

Tollgate Crossing! Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home, Cherry Creek School District, Finished Walk-Out Basement! - HOME IS BACK ON THE MARKET! Beautiful Home In The Desirable Tollgate Crossing Neighborhood. 5 bedroom / 4 Bathroom Home Features 4 Bedrooms On The Upper Level With One Bedroom Perfect For House Guests In The Professionally Finished Walk-Out Basement. Basement Also Features Large Living Area, 3/4 Bathroom And Nice Storage Area. Main Level Features Formal Dining Area, Family Room, And Spacious Kitchen, Which Has 42" Upper Cabinets, Corian Countertops, And Eating Space. Master Bedroom Offers Vaulted Ceilings, Walk In Closet & 5 piece Master Bath. Upstairs Laundry Room With New Washer & Dryer Included! 2.5 Car Garage Is Enough Room For All Of Your Toys & Cars. Located In The Cherry Creek School District And Very Close To Neighborhood Clubhouse & Pool! Only Short Drive To E470, Buckley AFB, DIA, Southlands Mall, And Aurora Reservoir. Cats Allowed. Sorry, No Dogs Allowed At This Home. Qualified applicant Will Need $6,750 Monthly Verifiable Income & 700 Credit Score. Lease Will Be For 1 1/2 years And Will End 6/30/2020 and Will Go To One Year Leases Going Forward.



This Home Is Professionally Managed by Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Property Management & Real Estate Company.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2231098)