503 N De Gaulle Ct
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

503 N De Gaulle Ct

503 North De Gaulle Court · No Longer Available
Location

503 North De Gaulle Court, Aurora, CO 80018
Cross Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/05/19 Spacious 4-Bedroom Single Family Home - Property Id: 61814

Beautifully maintained 4-bedroom family home in Cross Creek, with close access to DIA, Murphy Creek Golf Course, Buckley Air Force Base, and I-70. The Emerald floor plan by Standard Pacific features a very large master retreat with a newly remodeled 5-piece master bathroom and enormous connecting master closet. The design features an open loft, Jack & Jill bathroom, executive office, guest bedroom suite with full bath, formal dining room off the kitchen, and 3.5-car split garage. Upgraded features include Silestone counter tops, main level Amish walnut wood floors and tile, all stainless steel appliances with double oven, brand new 74-gallon water heater, built-in radon mitigation system, and multi-level stamped concrete patio with fire pit. The technology upgrades include a security system, wiring for surround sound, and garage keypads. The house backs to green space and includes a fenced back yard with 3 gates, and 5 garden boxes, and abundant evergreen and aspen landscaping.
Property Id 61814

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
