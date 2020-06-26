503 N De Gaulle Ct

Amenities

Available 07/05/19 Spacious 4-Bedroom Single Family Home - Property Id: 61814



Beautifully maintained 4-bedroom family home in Cross Creek, with close access to DIA, Murphy Creek Golf Course, Buckley Air Force Base, and I-70. The Emerald floor plan by Standard Pacific features a very large master retreat with a newly remodeled 5-piece master bathroom and enormous connecting master closet. The design features an open loft, Jack & Jill bathroom, executive office, guest bedroom suite with full bath, formal dining room off the kitchen, and 3.5-car split garage. Upgraded features include Silestone counter tops, main level Amish walnut wood floors and tile, all stainless steel appliances with double oven, brand new 74-gallon water heater, built-in radon mitigation system, and multi-level stamped concrete patio with fire pit. The technology upgrades include a security system, wiring for surround sound, and garage keypads. The house backs to green space and includes a fenced back yard with 3 gates, and 5 garden boxes, and abundant evergreen and aspen landscaping.

