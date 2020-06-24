4952 S Danube St

Amenities

This is a spacious single family home located in the Prides Crossing neighborhood and the Cherry Creek School District. It has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths which includes a master bedroom/bathroom combination. The main floor has a formal dining room plus kitchen breakfast nook as well as a formal living room and family room great for entertaining. The large basement is finished with carpeted floors and a full bathroom with stand up shower. You will be just 14 minutes from Southlands Mall and E-470, 23 minutes from Denver International Airport and 5 minutes from King Soopers and Safeway.