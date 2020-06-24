All apartments in Aurora
4952 S Danube St
4952 S Danube St

4952 South Danube Street · No Longer Available
Location

4952 South Danube Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
garage
This is a spacious single family home located in the Prides Crossing neighborhood and the Cherry Creek School District. It has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths which includes a master bedroom/bathroom combination. The main floor has a formal dining room plus kitchen breakfast nook as well as a formal living room and family room great for entertaining. The large basement is finished with carpeted floors and a full bathroom with stand up shower. You will be just 14 minutes from Southlands Mall and E-470, 23 minutes from Denver International Airport and 5 minutes from King Soopers and Safeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 S Danube St have any available units?
4952 S Danube St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4952 S Danube St have?
Some of 4952 S Danube St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4952 S Danube St currently offering any rent specials?
4952 S Danube St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 S Danube St pet-friendly?
No, 4952 S Danube St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4952 S Danube St offer parking?
Yes, 4952 S Danube St offers parking.
Does 4952 S Danube St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4952 S Danube St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 S Danube St have a pool?
No, 4952 S Danube St does not have a pool.
Does 4952 S Danube St have accessible units?
No, 4952 S Danube St does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 S Danube St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4952 S Danube St has units with dishwashers.
