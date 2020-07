Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This home features a large master bedroom, two FULL baths, a washer and dryer in the home, a large fenced backyard, and it's all in the Cherry Creek School District! New carpet and paint! Gas stove! Close to shopping, bus line, drive to light rail, parks, schools - this home has it all. Be home for the holidays! Call for your personal showing today!