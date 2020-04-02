4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground guest parking online portal pet friendly

Sophisticated 1BD, 1BA Aurora Townhouse with Assigned Parking and Close to Parks. - Classic architecture meets modern style in this lavish Aurora townhouse. Featuring vaulted ceilings throughout, beautiful light color flooring and an abundance of windows. Walk in to the large master bedroom, with two large closets and private access to the patio. Conveniently located near both Sagebrush Park and Cherry Creek State Park. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer, trash, landscaping and snow removal..

*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



No Cats Allowed



