Aurora, CO
4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A
4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A

4663 South Fraser Court · No Longer Available
Location

4663 South Fraser Court, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
guest parking
online portal
pet friendly
Sophisticated 1BD, 1BA Aurora Townhouse with Assigned Parking and Close to Parks. - Classic architecture meets modern style in this lavish Aurora townhouse. Featuring vaulted ceilings throughout, beautiful light color flooring and an abundance of windows. Walk in to the large master bedroom, with two large closets and private access to the patio. Conveniently located near both Sagebrush Park and Cherry Creek State Park. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer, trash, landscaping and snow removal..
*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5130548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A have any available units?
4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A have?
Some of 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A offers parking.
Does 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A have a pool?
No, 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4663 S Fraser Ct Unit A has units with dishwashers.
