4655 South Dillon Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Crown Point will welcome you with 544 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and skylights. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot with additional off street parking.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the balcony, community pool, or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Cherry Creek State Reservoir. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walmart, Lowes, Arapahoe Crossings, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Parker Rd and I-225.



Nearby schools include Sagebrush Elementary School, Laredo Middle School, and Smokey Hill High School.



One small pet under 20 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.