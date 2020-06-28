All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 18 2019 at 6:28 PM

4655 South Dillon Court

4655 South Dillon Court · No Longer Available
Location

4655 South Dillon Court, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Crown Point will welcome you with 544 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and skylights. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot with additional off street parking.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the balcony, community pool, or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Cherry Creek State Reservoir. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walmart, Lowes, Arapahoe Crossings, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Parker Rd and I-225.

Nearby schools include Sagebrush Elementary School, Laredo Middle School, and Smokey Hill High School.

One small pet under 20 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4655 South Dillon Court have any available units?
4655 South Dillon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4655 South Dillon Court have?
Some of 4655 South Dillon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4655 South Dillon Court currently offering any rent specials?
4655 South Dillon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4655 South Dillon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4655 South Dillon Court is pet friendly.
Does 4655 South Dillon Court offer parking?
Yes, 4655 South Dillon Court offers parking.
Does 4655 South Dillon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4655 South Dillon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4655 South Dillon Court have a pool?
Yes, 4655 South Dillon Court has a pool.
Does 4655 South Dillon Court have accessible units?
No, 4655 South Dillon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4655 South Dillon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4655 South Dillon Court has units with dishwashers.
