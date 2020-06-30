All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 451 Nome Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
451 Nome Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

451 Nome Street

451 Nome Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

451 Nome Street, Aurora, CO 80010
HIghland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
451 Nome Street Available 04/01/20 Spectacular 5BD, 3BA Home in Highland Park, Large Finished Basement, Fenced Backyard, and 2-Car Garage - This home is a beauty. Modern updates like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops are complimented by hardwood floors and a spacious interior. Located just steps from Del Mar Park and Aurora Plaza, for easy access to entertainment, shopping and dining. Enjoy being near several other large marketplaces with a multitude of breweries, restaurants, and retail stores. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdMe7i0XgP4&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Small dogs are negotiable
*Available furnished
*Optional cleaning service included
*There is a $80 monthly water/sewer fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5562400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Nome Street have any available units?
451 Nome Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 Nome Street have?
Some of 451 Nome Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Nome Street currently offering any rent specials?
451 Nome Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Nome Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 Nome Street is pet friendly.
Does 451 Nome Street offer parking?
Yes, 451 Nome Street offers parking.
Does 451 Nome Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 Nome Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Nome Street have a pool?
No, 451 Nome Street does not have a pool.
Does 451 Nome Street have accessible units?
No, 451 Nome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Nome Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 Nome Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College