Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking online portal

451 Nome Street Available 04/01/20 Spectacular 5BD, 3BA Home in Highland Park, Large Finished Basement, Fenced Backyard, and 2-Car Garage - This home is a beauty. Modern updates like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops are complimented by hardwood floors and a spacious interior. Located just steps from Del Mar Park and Aurora Plaza, for easy access to entertainment, shopping and dining. Enjoy being near several other large marketplaces with a multitude of breweries, restaurants, and retail stores. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdMe7i0XgP4&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Small dogs are negotiable

*Available furnished

*Optional cleaning service included

*There is a $80 monthly water/sewer fee

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



(RLNE5562400)