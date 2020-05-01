All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 6 2019

4477 S Eagle Circle

4477 South Eagle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4477 South Eagle Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage. Kitchen appliances including refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher microwave. Sprinkler system in the front yard. Large fenced back yard. Partially finished basement. Nice sun room in the back of the house. Close to RTD shuttle bus to Nine Mile Light Rail station. Also near E-470 and the Southlands Mall. To learn more please cal Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4477 S Eagle Circle have any available units?
4477 S Eagle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4477 S Eagle Circle have?
Some of 4477 S Eagle Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4477 S Eagle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4477 S Eagle Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4477 S Eagle Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4477 S Eagle Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4477 S Eagle Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4477 S Eagle Circle offers parking.
Does 4477 S Eagle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4477 S Eagle Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4477 S Eagle Circle have a pool?
No, 4477 S Eagle Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4477 S Eagle Circle have accessible units?
No, 4477 S Eagle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4477 S Eagle Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4477 S Eagle Circle has units with dishwashers.
