4477 S Eagle Circle

Rare ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage. Kitchen appliances including refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher microwave. Sprinkler system in the front yard. Large fenced back yard. Partially finished basement. Nice sun room in the back of the house. Close to RTD shuttle bus to Nine Mile Light Rail station. Also near E-470 and the Southlands Mall. To learn more please cal Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers.