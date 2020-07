Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms, boasts 1,813 square feet. Large ranch with finished basement. 2 car garage, unfinished addition on back. Basement has large rec room + 2 extra rooms/closet+full bath. Large fenced lot on quiet interior street. Located in the very desirable Cherry Creek Schools District. Located next to Sunrise Park and Horizon Park. Lots of food options to try out less than a 5 minute drive away.