Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:39 PM

4140 S Evanston Cir #C

4140 South Evanston Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4140 South Evanston Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Friendly Community: Welcome to this adorable, well-kept town house with two bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, loft, with free space in basement. Located in Summit Park subdivision and in the Cherry Creek school district you’ll have quick access to various schools, parks, dining, with a laid-back suburban vibe. You can also enjoy the Summit Park community pool and tennis courts. This home has tons of storage in the accessible attic and attached two car garage, a rare front deck perfect for summertime lounging, wood burning fireplace, new carpet, hardwood floors, and a large free space in the basement (perfect for a den or guest bedroom) and more.

Appliances provided: Refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Rent is $2150. Security deposit is same as rent. Small breed dogs or cats will be considered. Pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for additional pet. No smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 S Evanston Cir #C have any available units?
4140 S Evanston Cir #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4140 S Evanston Cir #C have?
Some of 4140 S Evanston Cir #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 S Evanston Cir #C currently offering any rent specials?
4140 S Evanston Cir #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 S Evanston Cir #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4140 S Evanston Cir #C is pet friendly.
Does 4140 S Evanston Cir #C offer parking?
Yes, 4140 S Evanston Cir #C offers parking.
Does 4140 S Evanston Cir #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4140 S Evanston Cir #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 S Evanston Cir #C have a pool?
Yes, 4140 S Evanston Cir #C has a pool.
Does 4140 S Evanston Cir #C have accessible units?
No, 4140 S Evanston Cir #C does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 S Evanston Cir #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 S Evanston Cir #C has units with dishwashers.

