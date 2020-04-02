4140 S Evanston Cir #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Friendly Community: Welcome to this adorable, well-kept town house with two bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, loft, with free space in basement. Located in Summit Park subdivision and in the Cherry Creek school district you’ll have quick access to various schools, parks, dining, with a laid-back suburban vibe. You can also enjoy the Summit Park community pool and tennis courts. This home has tons of storage in the accessible attic and attached two car garage, a rare front deck perfect for summertime lounging, wood burning fireplace, new carpet, hardwood floors, and a large free space in the basement (perfect for a den or guest bedroom) and more.



Appliances provided: Refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Rent is $2150. Security deposit is same as rent. Small breed dogs or cats will be considered. Pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for additional pet. No smoking allowed.