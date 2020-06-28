All apartments in Aurora
4136 S Rifle Way
4136 S Rifle Way

4136 South Rifle Way · No Longer Available
Location

4136 South Rifle Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4136 S Rifle Way Available 09/26/19 Large Townhouse With Vaulted Ceilings Near Quincy and Buckley - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/967094?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as September 26th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Updated townhome located in the desirable Chaparral neighborhood has a lot to offer. With tons of living space, this will make a great home!

The living room has vaulted ceilings and a large patio door that leads to the private balcony. The kitchen is open to the living area and offers plenty of countertop space, a pantry, and a dishwasher. Upstairs you will also find a bedroom with vaulted ceilings, and a full-sized bathroom.

The fully finished garden level offers tons of additional living space. You will find a full-sized washer and dryer, two more bedrooms and a full-sized bathroom. The master bedroom is huge and has a large walk-in closet. All three of the bedrooms are nicely sized and have good closet space. The full-sized bathroom features tile on the floor and custom paint.

Pets - Yes
Cooling AC/Swamp - A/C
Utilities included - Water and Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - yes
Parking - garage and 1 parking spot
Basement - yes
School District - Cherry Creek

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5065990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

