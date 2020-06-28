Amenities
4136 S Rifle Way Available 09/26/19 Large Townhouse With Vaulted Ceilings Near Quincy and Buckley - Sign up for a showing here>>>
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as September 26th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
Updated townhome located in the desirable Chaparral neighborhood has a lot to offer. With tons of living space, this will make a great home!
The living room has vaulted ceilings and a large patio door that leads to the private balcony. The kitchen is open to the living area and offers plenty of countertop space, a pantry, and a dishwasher. Upstairs you will also find a bedroom with vaulted ceilings, and a full-sized bathroom.
The fully finished garden level offers tons of additional living space. You will find a full-sized washer and dryer, two more bedrooms and a full-sized bathroom. The master bedroom is huge and has a large walk-in closet. All three of the bedrooms are nicely sized and have good closet space. The full-sized bathroom features tile on the floor and custom paint.
Pets - Yes
Cooling AC/Swamp - A/C
Utilities included - Water and Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - yes
Parking - garage and 1 parking spot
Basement - yes
School District - Cherry Creek
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
