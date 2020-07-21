4125 S. Lewiston Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

Cherry Creek Schools located in Mission Viejo!! - This cute home located in Mission Viejo is amazing. This home features 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. You will be surprised when you see how much space this home offers. When you enter this home it features a large living room that flows into the kitchen. Newer appliances, plenty of kitchen and cabinet space to prepare your family meals. The kitchen has an area for a kitchen table. Two large bedrooms on this floor with Two full bathrooms.



The lower level features a large rec room along with two more large bedrooms with a full bathroom. This home never ends. Huge storage space with washer/ Dryer hookups.



The back yard is plush and provides plenty of space to run around and play.



720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5051744)