4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully-Gorgeous Unit updated 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome is located in the well kept Meadow Hills Community.



This bright and spacious end-unit features vaulted ceilings, fresh paint throughout, new laminated flooring in the living room and a gas fireplace. The open concept kitchen has a newer refrigerator, new cooktop stove/oven and a new dishwasher. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a sizable master bathroom. A finished great room in the basement is perfect for extra storage or living space.



Located minutes from I-225, Cherry Creek State Park/Reservoir and Meadow Hills Golf Course.



Close to 9-mile RTD station and a quick stroll from a walking greenbelt and pond.



Don't miss out on this gem!



No smoking. Longer leases preferred.