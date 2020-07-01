All apartments in Aurora
4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C

4117 South Crystal Court · No Longer Available
Location

4117 South Crystal Court, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully-Gorgeous Unit updated 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome is located in the well kept Meadow Hills Community.

This bright and spacious end-unit features vaulted ceilings, fresh paint throughout, new laminated flooring in the living room and a gas fireplace. The open concept kitchen has a newer refrigerator, new cooktop stove/oven and a new dishwasher. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a sizable master bathroom. A finished great room in the basement is perfect for extra storage or living space.

Located minutes from I-225, Cherry Creek State Park/Reservoir and Meadow Hills Golf Course.

Close to 9-mile RTD station and a quick stroll from a walking greenbelt and pond.

Don't miss out on this gem!

No smoking. Longer leases preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C have any available units?
4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C have?
Some of 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C currently offering any rent specials?
4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C pet-friendly?
No, 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C offer parking?
No, 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C does not offer parking.
Does 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C have a pool?
No, 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C does not have a pool.
Does 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C have accessible units?
No, 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 S Crystal Ct # 15C has units with dishwashers.

