All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 405 Geneva St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
405 Geneva St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

405 Geneva St

405 Geneva Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

405 Geneva Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
Section 8 apartment available for move in OCT 25TH!!! Nice 2 bed, 1 bath apartment with 900 sq feet of living space. The apartment is clean and bright and gets a lot of natural sunlight with its large picture windows.

The apartment is located in a quiet and private location west of Havana and 3rd Avenue in Aurora. It is walking distance from Concorde College, Aurora Academy, the Mira Vista golf course, Del Mar public pool, Lowry East Park, running paths, restaurants, shopping and bus stops.

Water, trash, sewer and common maintenance included. Near multiple bus lines. No Pets allowed. Give me a call for a showing! $1425 per Month, $1300 Deposit. (payable over 3 months if need be). Pictures may not be of actual unit but similar in nature.  Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Managment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Geneva St have any available units?
405 Geneva St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 405 Geneva St currently offering any rent specials?
405 Geneva St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Geneva St pet-friendly?
No, 405 Geneva St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 405 Geneva St offer parking?
No, 405 Geneva St does not offer parking.
Does 405 Geneva St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Geneva St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Geneva St have a pool?
Yes, 405 Geneva St has a pool.
Does 405 Geneva St have accessible units?
No, 405 Geneva St does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Geneva St have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Geneva St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Geneva St have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Geneva St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College