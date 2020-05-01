4034 S Carson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage pet friendly

Quiet ranch 3bed 2bath available to move in June 1st. Beautiful open floor plan with gas fireplace, two patios, central air, washer/dryer, and eat-in kitchen. Large master suite with large oval tub. Easy walk to a nice open space and playground. One car garage and abundant open parking. Easy access to I225. In Cherry Creek Schools. Enjoy the quiet community lifestyle while living in this beautiful home! Everything is on one level. One bedroom is the office with double glass doors. Security deposit equal to 1 months rent. One dog will be considered on a case-by-case basis w/ deposit and owner approval. Application Fee $55 per adult (18+). Admin Fee $150. Credit score of 600+, and clean rental history. Showing by appointment only, currently occupied. To schedule a showing please go to: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery