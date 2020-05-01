All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
4034 S Carson St
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:43 PM

4034 S Carson St

4034 South Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4034 South Carson Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
Quiet ranch 3bed 2bath available to move in June 1st. Beautiful open floor plan with gas fireplace, two patios, central air, washer/dryer, and eat-in kitchen. Large master suite with large oval tub. Easy walk to a nice open space and playground. One car garage and abundant open parking. Easy access to I225. In Cherry Creek Schools. Enjoy the quiet community lifestyle while living in this beautiful home! Everything is on one level. One bedroom is the office with double glass doors. Security deposit equal to 1 months rent. One dog will be considered on a case-by-case basis w/ deposit and owner approval. Application Fee $55 per adult (18+). Admin Fee $150. Credit score of 600+, and clean rental history. Showing by appointment only, currently occupied. To schedule a showing please go to: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 S Carson St have any available units?
4034 S Carson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4034 S Carson St have?
Some of 4034 S Carson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4034 S Carson St currently offering any rent specials?
4034 S Carson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 S Carson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4034 S Carson St is pet friendly.
Does 4034 S Carson St offer parking?
Yes, 4034 S Carson St offers parking.
Does 4034 S Carson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4034 S Carson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 S Carson St have a pool?
No, 4034 S Carson St does not have a pool.
Does 4034 S Carson St have accessible units?
No, 4034 S Carson St does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 S Carson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4034 S Carson St does not have units with dishwashers.
