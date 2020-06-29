4000 S Atchison Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has new appliances, eating area, pantry and new sliding glass door out to patio. Main floor living has wood burning fireplace, dining room with new sliding glass door out to the patio, open entry way with new front door and bath for guests. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom is large with lots of light and double doors entering the bedroom. Basement has a bedroom, flex room and tons of storage! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom sits minutes from Cherry Creek State Park and Reservoir as well as many other trails and backs up to a greenbelt beyond that is a golf course. Beautiful back patio has privacy, garden area and a perfect spot to enjoy coffee in the mornings or a drink after work enjoying the Colorado weather. Close to shopping, restaurants, recreation, and all main roads