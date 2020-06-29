All apartments in Aurora
4000 S Atchison Way

Location

4000 South Atchison Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has new appliances, eating area, pantry and new sliding glass door out to patio. Main floor living has wood burning fireplace, dining room with new sliding glass door out to the patio, open entry way with new front door and bath for guests. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom is large with lots of light and double doors entering the bedroom. Basement has a bedroom, flex room and tons of storage! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom sits minutes from Cherry Creek State Park and Reservoir as well as many other trails and backs up to a greenbelt beyond that is a golf course. Beautiful back patio has privacy, garden area and a perfect spot to enjoy coffee in the mornings or a drink after work enjoying the Colorado weather. Close to shopping, restaurants, recreation, and all main roads

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 S Atchison Way have any available units?
4000 S Atchison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 S Atchison Way have?
Some of 4000 S Atchison Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 S Atchison Way currently offering any rent specials?
4000 S Atchison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 S Atchison Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 S Atchison Way is pet friendly.
Does 4000 S Atchison Way offer parking?
Yes, 4000 S Atchison Way offers parking.
Does 4000 S Atchison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 S Atchison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 S Atchison Way have a pool?
No, 4000 S Atchison Way does not have a pool.
Does 4000 S Atchison Way have accessible units?
No, 4000 S Atchison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 S Atchison Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 S Atchison Way has units with dishwashers.
