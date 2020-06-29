3996 S Atchison Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Renovated Home in Cherry Creek District of the DTC! - This newly remodeled home is on a corner lot three blocks away from Cherry Creek Reservoir and has the highly sought after combination of three spacious bedrooms each with their own private full bathroom! This home would be perfect for the growing family or young professionals who greatly value a private bathroom. With gorgeously gleaming updates, brand new washer and dryer set, wood fireplace, two car attached resurfaced garage and three patios both covered and uncovered front and back you just can't go wrong. In the Cherry Creek School District, this home is a stone's throw away from the Denver Tech Center, and backs up to the Meadow Hills golf course! This area is great for restaurants, shopping, and more! Easy access to public transportation and I-225, cut your commute in half and enjoy the luxury of Colorado by moving in and making this wonderful home yours! Call us today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE4749705)