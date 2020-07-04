3964 S Quemoy Ct

Amenities

Well-maintained 3 bedroom plus loft and 3 bath home minutes from Southlands Town Center in Cherry Creek School District. Open kitchen and family room concept with gas fireplace. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. Loft upstairs makes great flex space. Retreat to the master bedroom with 5-piece en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. Full finished basement with wet bar for the perfect man-cave or entertainment space. Laundry room conveniently located on the upper floor. Enjoy late afternoons on your covered front porch or in your backyard with patio. Other amenities include A/C, 2 Car Attached Garage, sprinkler system installed, house is wired for speakers, etc.



Tenant responsible for most utilities, owner pays for Trash and HOA. Dog Friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



2 Car Attached Garage

A/C

Finished Basement

Gas Fireplace

Large Open Loft Area

Vaulted Ceilings

Wet Bar