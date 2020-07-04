All apartments in Aurora
3964 S Quemoy Ct
3964 S Quemoy Ct

3964 South Quemoy Court · No Longer Available
Location

3964 South Quemoy Court, Aurora, CO 80018

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d8dee6043 ----
Well-maintained 3 bedroom plus loft and 3 bath home minutes from Southlands Town Center in Cherry Creek School District. Open kitchen and family room concept with gas fireplace. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. Loft upstairs makes great flex space. Retreat to the master bedroom with 5-piece en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. Full finished basement with wet bar for the perfect man-cave or entertainment space. Laundry room conveniently located on the upper floor. Enjoy late afternoons on your covered front porch or in your backyard with patio. Other amenities include A/C, 2 Car Attached Garage, sprinkler system installed, house is wired for speakers, etc.

Tenant responsible for most utilities, owner pays for Trash and HOA. Dog Friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

2 Car Attached Garage
A/C
Finished Basement
Gas Fireplace
Large Open Loft Area
Vaulted Ceilings
Wet Bar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3964 S Quemoy Ct have any available units?
3964 S Quemoy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3964 S Quemoy Ct have?
Some of 3964 S Quemoy Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3964 S Quemoy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3964 S Quemoy Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3964 S Quemoy Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3964 S Quemoy Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3964 S Quemoy Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3964 S Quemoy Ct offers parking.
Does 3964 S Quemoy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3964 S Quemoy Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3964 S Quemoy Ct have a pool?
No, 3964 S Quemoy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3964 S Quemoy Ct have accessible units?
No, 3964 S Quemoy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3964 S Quemoy Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3964 S Quemoy Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

