Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 12/01/19 389 Ivory Circle (room for rent in a house) - Property Id: 80698



Beautiful new home looking for a 4th roommate! This is a room for rent, not the entire house. This room includes is fully furnished, including a Bed, TV, and a coffee machine . The bathroom has recently been remodeled, come check it out! The rent is $700 a month and includes utilities, water, heating and cooling, parking, and internet. This neighborhood is nice and quiet and looking for someone who is similar. Please shoot me a text if you want to book a showing or have any further questions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/80698p

Property Id 80698



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5327028)