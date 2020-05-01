All apartments in Aurora
389 Ivory Circle

Location

389 Ivory Circle, Aurora, CO 80011
Centretech

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 12/01/19 389 Ivory Circle (room for rent in a house) - Property Id: 80698

Beautiful new home looking for a 4th roommate! This is a room for rent, not the entire house. This room includes is fully furnished, including a Bed, TV, and a coffee machine . The bathroom has recently been remodeled, come check it out! The rent is $700 a month and includes utilities, water, heating and cooling, parking, and internet. This neighborhood is nice and quiet and looking for someone who is similar. Please shoot me a text if you want to book a showing or have any further questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/80698p
Property Id 80698

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5327028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 Ivory Circle have any available units?
389 Ivory Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 389 Ivory Circle have?
Some of 389 Ivory Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 Ivory Circle currently offering any rent specials?
389 Ivory Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 Ivory Circle pet-friendly?
No, 389 Ivory Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 389 Ivory Circle offer parking?
Yes, 389 Ivory Circle offers parking.
Does 389 Ivory Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 389 Ivory Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 Ivory Circle have a pool?
No, 389 Ivory Circle does not have a pool.
Does 389 Ivory Circle have accessible units?
No, 389 Ivory Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 389 Ivory Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 389 Ivory Circle has units with dishwashers.
