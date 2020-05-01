Amenities
Available 12/01/19 389 Ivory Circle (room for rent in a house) - Property Id: 80698
Beautiful new home looking for a 4th roommate! This is a room for rent, not the entire house. This room includes is fully furnished, including a Bed, TV, and a coffee machine . The bathroom has recently been remodeled, come check it out! The rent is $700 a month and includes utilities, water, heating and cooling, parking, and internet. This neighborhood is nice and quiet and looking for someone who is similar. Please shoot me a text if you want to book a showing or have any further questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/80698p
Property Id 80698
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5327028)