Aurora, CO
3839 S Fraser St
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

3839 S Fraser St

3839 South Fraser Street · No Longer Available
Aurora
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

3839 South Fraser Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This updated large townhouse features 3 beds and 3 baths. The unit includes a 1 car attached garage and a fully finished out basement with a large rec room and space for an office or bonus room. It also includes a fully remodeled and updated 3/4 bathroom with Shower. The kitchen is great for the chef of the house with stone lined wall and granite counters with a decorative backsplash. All appliances are included.

The main level includes laminate flooring surrounding a stone covered wood burning fireplace. The property also includes a cozy privacy fenced patio.

Take a 360 Tour of this property at PMIelevation.com. Look for our website PMIelevation, then Homes for Rent. From there select the property 3839 S Fraser Street.

http://pmielevation.info/3839-S-FRASER-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR

The entire unit recently painted with a neutral color. This unit includes newer washer and dryer and Air Conditioning.

This home is in the Cherry Creek 5 School District, rated #1 school district in Metro Denver.

This is an HOA community, so no landscaping is required of the tenant. HOA fees are included in the rent. The HOA community includes 2 swimming pools (one is under repair), tennis courts, rec court, 3 playgrounds and a clubhouse.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Water/Sewer/Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/3839-S-FRASER-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 S Fraser St have any available units?
3839 S Fraser St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3839 S Fraser St have?
Some of 3839 S Fraser St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3839 S Fraser St currently offering any rent specials?
3839 S Fraser St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 S Fraser St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3839 S Fraser St is pet friendly.
Does 3839 S Fraser St offer parking?
Yes, 3839 S Fraser St offers parking.
Does 3839 S Fraser St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3839 S Fraser St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 S Fraser St have a pool?
Yes, 3839 S Fraser St has a pool.
Does 3839 S Fraser St have accessible units?
No, 3839 S Fraser St does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 S Fraser St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3839 S Fraser St has units with dishwashers.
