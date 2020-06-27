Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This updated large townhouse features 3 beds and 3 baths. The unit includes a 1 car attached garage and a fully finished out basement with a large rec room and space for an office or bonus room. It also includes a fully remodeled and updated 3/4 bathroom with Shower. The kitchen is great for the chef of the house with stone lined wall and granite counters with a decorative backsplash. All appliances are included.



The main level includes laminate flooring surrounding a stone covered wood burning fireplace. The property also includes a cozy privacy fenced patio.



Take a 360 Tour of this property at PMIelevation.com. Look for our website PMIelevation, then Homes for Rent. From there select the property 3839 S Fraser Street.



http://pmielevation.info/3839-S-FRASER-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR



The entire unit recently painted with a neutral color. This unit includes newer washer and dryer and Air Conditioning.



This home is in the Cherry Creek 5 School District, rated #1 school district in Metro Denver.



This is an HOA community, so no landscaping is required of the tenant. HOA fees are included in the rent. The HOA community includes 2 swimming pools (one is under repair), tennis courts, rec court, 3 playgrounds and a clubhouse.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Water/Sewer/Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/3839-S-FRASER-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR



PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET