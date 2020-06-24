3834 S Genoa Circle

Amenities

This lovely, sunny and bright single family home will delight you. The vaulted ceilings make the rooms feel huge while allowing an abundance of natural light to fill your home. Prepare great meals in the updated kitchen featuring cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Cozy up to the fire after a long day or relax in the spacious master bedroom. Enjoy privacy in your fenced yard perfect for the little ones to play in. Enjoy the benefits of owning a free standing house like no shared walls with any neighbors but the HOA shovels the snow and mows the lawn for you. Includes one reserved parking space plus there is tons of additional parking available. Lots of storage space in the crawl space. Award-winning Cherry Creek Schools! Close to shopping, dining and everything you could want. Walking distance to elementary school, park, tennis court, etc. ** New central air conditioning unit ** ** New Roof , New Paint outside & inside** ** New water heater ** ---- We do not accept Section 8 ----