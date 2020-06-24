All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3834 S Genoa Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3834 S Genoa Circle
Last updated April 12 2020 at 8:07 AM

3834 S Genoa Circle

3834 South Genoa Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3834 South Genoa Circle, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
tennis court
This lovely, sunny and bright single family home will delight you. The vaulted ceilings make the rooms feel huge while allowing an abundance of natural light to fill your home. Prepare great meals in the updated kitchen featuring cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Cozy up to the fire after a long day or relax in the spacious master bedroom. Enjoy privacy in your fenced yard perfect for the little ones to play in. Enjoy the benefits of owning a free standing house like no shared walls with any neighbors but the HOA shovels the snow and mows the lawn for you. Includes one reserved parking space plus there is tons of additional parking available. Lots of storage space in the crawl space. Award-winning Cherry Creek Schools! Close to shopping, dining and everything you could want. Walking distance to elementary school, park, tennis court, etc. ** New central air conditioning unit ** ** New Roof , New Paint outside & inside** ** New water heater ** ---- We do not accept Section 8 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3834 S Genoa Circle have any available units?
3834 S Genoa Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3834 S Genoa Circle have?
Some of 3834 S Genoa Circle's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3834 S Genoa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3834 S Genoa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3834 S Genoa Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3834 S Genoa Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3834 S Genoa Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3834 S Genoa Circle offers parking.
Does 3834 S Genoa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3834 S Genoa Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3834 S Genoa Circle have a pool?
No, 3834 S Genoa Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3834 S Genoa Circle have accessible units?
No, 3834 S Genoa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3834 S Genoa Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3834 S Genoa Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College