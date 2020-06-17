3825 S Atchison Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Paradise at The Point! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath has been completely remodeled. Featuring a brand new kitchen, remolded bathrooms, new furnace, new water heater, new carpet, new entry floors, new windows, newer roof, too many new items to list. The fabulous master suite opens to a huge balcony overlooking the properties gorgeous trees, and an opulent en suite bath with an elegantly tiled glass shower. Within walking distance of the Cherry Creek State Park and Meadow Hills Golf Course.