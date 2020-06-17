All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3825 S Atchison Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3825 S Atchison Way
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:38 AM

3825 S Atchison Way

3825 South Atchison Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3825 South Atchison Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Paradise at The Point! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath has been completely remodeled. Featuring a brand new kitchen, remolded bathrooms, new furnace, new water heater, new carpet, new entry floors, new windows, newer roof, too many new items to list. The fabulous master suite opens to a huge balcony overlooking the properties gorgeous trees, and an opulent en suite bath with an elegantly tiled glass shower. Within walking distance of the Cherry Creek State Park and Meadow Hills Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 S Atchison Way have any available units?
3825 S Atchison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 S Atchison Way have?
Some of 3825 S Atchison Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 S Atchison Way currently offering any rent specials?
3825 S Atchison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 S Atchison Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 S Atchison Way is pet friendly.
Does 3825 S Atchison Way offer parking?
Yes, 3825 S Atchison Way offers parking.
Does 3825 S Atchison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 S Atchison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 S Atchison Way have a pool?
No, 3825 S Atchison Way does not have a pool.
Does 3825 S Atchison Way have accessible units?
No, 3825 S Atchison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 S Atchison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3825 S Atchison Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College