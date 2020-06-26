38 Lansing St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

**SECTION 8 ACCEPTED** Remodeled townhome on a quiet street with lots of trees. Located near the Common Ground golf course, Buckley air force base, and the Lowry town center. There are lots of parks and walking trails nearby. This home features, a large eat-in kitchen, 4 big bedrooms, a nice family room with vinyl plank floors, and a finished basement with additional storage space and laundry with washer and dryer. This home has a large fenced backyard with concrete patio. Off-street parking and small backyard patio as well.



***$300 RENT CREDIT OR CASH BACK FOR APPROVED APPLICANTS THAT MOVE IN BY MAY 1ST***



No pets, no smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.