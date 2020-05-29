3680 S. Ouray Cir.

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage pet friendly

Mission Viejo Home For Rent - Cherry Creek Schools - Beautiful 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms ranch-style home with 2,200 sq. ft. 2 car attached garage. Partially finished basement with a family room, non-conforming bedroom and a bath and plenty of room left for storage. Wood-burning fireplace. Located in a cul-de-sac. Close to Mission Viejo Park. Cherry Creek schools. Close shopping at King Soopers and Safeway. Arapahoe Crossing close. Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers. For more information and to schedule a showing please call Connie with Heartstone Properties LLC. 303-796-1248 ext 103



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4345921)